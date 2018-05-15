The curl user survey 2018 is up. If you ever use curl or libcurl, please donate some of your precious time and provide your answers!

The curl user survey is an annual tradition since 2014 and it is one of our primary ways to get direct feedback from a larger audience about what's good, what's bad and what to focus on next in the curl project. Your input really helps us!

2018 survey

The survey will be up and available to fill in during 14 days, from May 15th until the end of May 28th. Please help us share this and ask your curl using friends to join in as well.

If you submitted data last year, make sure you didn't miss the analysis of the 2017 survey.