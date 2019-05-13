The curl user survey 2019

the survey

For the 6th consecutive year, the curl project is running a “user survey” to learn more about what people are using curl for, what think think of curl, what the need of curl and what they wish from curl going forward.

As in most projects, we love to learn more about our users and how to improve. For this, we need your input to guide us where to go next and what to work on going forward.

Please consider donating a few minutes of your precious time and tell me about your views on curl. How do you use it and what would you like to see us fix?

The survey will be up for 14 straight days and will be taken down at midnight (CEST) May 26th. We appreciate if you encourage your curl friends to participate in the survey.

Bonus: the analysis from the 2018 survey.