Some curl numbers

We released the 163rd curl release ever today. curl 7.53.0 – approaching 19 years since the first curl release (6914 days to be exact).

It took 61 days since the previous release, during which 47 individuals helped us fix 95 separate bugs. 25 of these contributors were newcomers. In total, we now count more than 1500 individuals credited for their help in the project.

One of those bug-fixes, one was a security vulnerability, upping our total number of vulnerabilities through the years to 62.

Since the previous release, 7.52.1, 155 commits were made to the source repository.

The next curl release, our 164th, is planned to ship in exactly 8 weeks.