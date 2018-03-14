Here’s curl 7.59.0

We ship curl 7.59.0 exactly 49 days since the previous release (a week shorter than planned because of reasons soon to be revealed). Download it from here. Full changelog is here.

In these 49 days, we have done and had..

6 changes(*)

78 bug fixes (total: 4337)

149 commits (total: 22,952)

45 contributors, 20 new (total: 1,702)

29 authors (total: 552)

3 security fixes (total: 78)

This time we’ve fixed no less than three separate security vulnerabilities:

(*) = changes are things that don’t fix existing functionality but actually add something new to curl/libcurl. New features mostly.

The new things time probably won’t be considered as earth shattering but still a bunch of useful stuff:

–proxy-pinnedpubkey

The ability to specified a public key pinning has been around for a while for regular servers, and libcurl has had the ability to pin proxies’ keys as well. This change makes sure that users of the command line tool also gets that ability. Make sure your HTTPS proxy isn’t MITMed!

CURLOPT_TIMEVALUE_LARGE

Part of our effort to cleanup our use of ‘long’ variables internally to make sure we don’t have year-2038 problems, this new option was added.

CURLOPT_RESOLVE

This popular libcurl option that allows applications to populate curl’s DNS cache with custom IP addresses for host names were improved and now you can add multiple addresses for host names. This allows transfers using this to even more work like as if it used normal name resolves.

CURLOPT_HAPPY_EYEBALLS_TIMEOUT_MS

As a true HTTP swiss-army knife tool and library, you can toggle and tweak almost all aspects, timers and options that are used. This libcurl option has a new corresponding curl command line option, and allows the user to set the timeout time for how long after the initial (IPv6) connect call is done until the second (IPv4) connect is invoked in the happy eyeballs connect procedure. The default is 200 milliseconds.

Bug fixes!

As usual we fixed things all over. Big and small. Some of the ones that I think stuck out a little were the fix for building with OpenSSL 0.9.7 (because you’d think that portion of users should be extinct by now) and the fix to make configure correctly detect OpenSSL 1.1.1 (there are beta releases out there).

Some application authors will appreciate that libcurl now for the most part detects if it gets called from within one of its own callbacks and returns an error about it. This is mostly to save these users from themselves as doing this would already previously risk damaging things. There are some functions that are still allowed to get called from within callbacks.