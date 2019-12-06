A 25K commit gift

The other day we celebrated curl reaching 25,000 commits, and just days later I received the following gift in the mail.

The text found in that little note is in Swedish and a rough translation to English makes it:

Twenty-five thousand thanks for curl. The cake delivery failed so here is a commit mascot and some new bugs to squash.

I presumed the cake reference was a response to a tweet of mine suggesting cake would be a suitable way to celebrate this moment.

The gift arrived without any clue who sent it, but when I tweeted this image, my mystery friend Filip soon revealed himself:

Thank you Filip!

(Top image by Arek Socha from Pixabay)