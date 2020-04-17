Two years in

Neither a visa or a rejection yet, exactly two years since I completed my US visa application. Not a lot more to say that I haven’t already said before on this subject.

Of course I’m not surprised that I won’t get an approval in these travel-restricted Covid-19 times – as it would be a fine irony to get a visa and then not be allowed to travel anyway due to a general travel ban – but it also seems like the US immigration authorities haven’t yet used the pandemic as an excuse to (finally) just deny my application.

I was first prevented from traveling to the US on June 26 2017 (on ESTA) but it wasn’t until the following spring that I applied for a visa in an attempt to rectify the situation.