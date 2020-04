As tradition dictates, I do a “the state of curl” presentation every year. This year, as there’s no physical curl up conference happening, I have recorded the full presentation on my own in my solitude in my home.

This is an in-depth look into the curl project and where it’s at right now. The presentation is 1 hour 53 minutes.

The slides: https://www.slideshare.net/bagder/the-state-of-curl-2020