In 2020, the curl user survey ran for the 7th consecutive year. It ended on May 31 and this year we manage to get feedback donated by 930 individuals.

Number of respondents per year

Analysis

Analyzing this huge lump of data, comments and shared experiences is a lot of work and I’m sorry it’s taken me several weeks to complete it. I’m happy to share this 54 page PDF document here with you:

curl user survey 2020 analysis

If you have questions on the content or find mistakes or things looking odd in the data or graphs, do let me know!

If you want to help out to do a better survey or analysis next year, I hope you know that you’d be much appreciated…