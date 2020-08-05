Upcoming Webinar: curl: How to Make Your First Code Contribution

When: Aug 13, 2020 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) (17:00 UTC)

Length: 30 minutes

Abstract: curl is a wildly popular and well-used open source tool and library, and is the result of more than 2,200 named contributors helping out. Over 800 individuals wrote at least one commit so far.

In this presentation, curl’s lead developer Daniel Stenberg talks about how any developer can proceed in order to get their first code contribution submitted and ultimately landed in the curl git repository. Approach to code and commits, style, editing, pull-requests, using github etc. After you’ve seen this, you’ll know how to easily submit your improvement to curl and potentially end up running in ten billion installations world-wide.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_poAshmaRT0S02J7hNduE7g