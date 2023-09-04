In my view, wget is not a curl competitor. It is a companion tool that has a feature overlap with curl.

Use the tool that does the job.

Getting the job done is the key. If that means using wget instead of curl, then that is good and I don’t mind. Why would I?

To illustrate the technical differences (and some similarities) between curl and wget, I made the following Venn diagram. Click the image to get the full resolution version.

The curl-wget Venn diagram

I have contributed code to wget. Several wget maintainers have contributed to curl. We are all friends.

If you think there is a problem or omission in the diagram, let me know and I can do updates.

More comparisons