HTTP/3 talk in Stockholm on January 22

HTTP/3 – the coming HTTP version

This time TCP is replaced by the new transport protocol QUIC and things are different yet again! This is a presentation by Daniel Stenberg about HTTP/3 and QUIC with a following Q&A about everything HTTP.

The presentation will be done in English. It will be recorded and possibly live-streamed. Organized by me, together with our friends at goto10. It is free of charge, but you need to register.



When



17:30 – 19:00

January 22, 2019

Goto 10: Hörsalen, Hammarby Kaj 10D plan 5



Register here!

Fancy map to goto 10






