curl up 2020 goes online only

curl up 2020 will not take place in Berlin as previously planned. The corona times are desperate times and we don’t expect things to have improved soon enough to make a physical conference possible at this date.

curl up 2020 will still take place, and at the same date as planned (May 9-10), but we will change the event to a pure online and video-heavy occasion. This way we can of course also even easier welcome audience and participants from even furher away who previously would have had a hard time to participate.

We have not worked out the details yet. What tools to use, how to schedule, how to participate, how to ask questions or how to say cheers with your local favorite beer. If you have ideas, suggestions or even experiences to share regarding this, please join the curl-meet mailing list and help!