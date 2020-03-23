let’s talk curl 2020 roadmap

tldr: join in and watch/discuss the curl 2020 roadmap live on Thursday March 26, 2020. Sign up here.

The roadmap is basically a list of things that we at wolfSSL want to work on for curl to see happen this year – and some that we want to mention as possibilities.(Yes, the word “webinar” is used, don’t let it scare you!)

If you can’t join live, you will be able to enjoy a recorded version after the fact.

I shown the image below in curl presentation many times to illustrate the curl roadmap ahead:

The point being that we as a project don’t really have a set future but we know that more things will be added and fixed over time.

Daniel, wolfSSL and curl

This is a balancing act where there I have several different “hats”.

I’m the individual who works for wolfSSL. In this case I’m looking at things we at wolfSSL want to work on for curl – it may not be what other members of the team will work on. (But still things we agree are good and fit for the project.)

We in wolfSSL cannot control or decide what the other curl project members will work on as they are volunteers or employees working for other companies with other short and long term goals for their participation in the curl project.

We also want to try to communicate a few of the bigger picture things for curl that we want to see done, so that others can join in and contribute their ideas and opinions about these features, perhaps even add your preferred subjects to the list – or step up and buy commercial curl support from us and get a direct-channel to us and the ability to directly affect what I will work on next.

As a lead developer of curl, I will of course never merge anything into curl that I don’t think benefits or advances the project. Commercial interests don’t change that.

Webinar

Sign up here. The scheduled time has been picked to allow for participants from both North America and Europe. Unfortunately, this makes it hard for all friends not present on these continents. If you really want to join but can’t due to time zone issues, please contact me and let us see what we can do!

Credits

Top image by Free-Photos from Pixabay