curl 7.71.0 – blobs and retries

Welcome to the “prose version” of the curl 7.71.0 change log. There’s just been eight short weeks since I last blogged abut a curl release but here we are again and there’s quite a lot to say about this new one.

Numbers

the 192nd release

4 changes

56 days (total: 8,132)

136 bug fixes (total: 6,209)

244 commits (total: 25,911)

0 new public libcurl function (total: 82)

7 new curl_easy_setopt() option (total: 277)

1 new curl command line option (total: 232)

59 contributors, 33 new (total: 2,202)

33 authors, 17 new (total: 803)

2 security fixes (total: 94)

1,100 USD paid in Bug Bounties

Security

CVE-2020-8169 Partial password leak over DNS on HTTP redirect

This is a nasty bug in user credential handling when doing authentication and HTTP redirects, which can lead to a part pf the password being prepended to the host name when doing name resolving, thus leaking it over the network and to the DNS server.

This bug was reported and we fixed it in public – and then someone else pointed out the security angle of it! Just shows my lack of imagination. As a result, even though this was a bug already reported – and fixed – and therefor technically not subject for a bug bounty, we decide to still reward the reporter, just maybe not with the full amount this would otherwise had received. We awarded the reporter 400 USD.

CVE-2020-8177 curl overwrite local file with -J

When curl -J is used it doesn’t work together with -i and there’s a check that prevents it from getting used. The check was flawed and could be circumvented, which the effect that a server that provides a file name in a Content-Disposition: header could overwrite a local file, since the check for an existing local file was done in the code for receiving a body – as -i wasn’t supposed to work… We awarded the reporter 700 USD.

Changes

We’re counting four “changes” this release.

CURLSSLOPT_NATIVE_CA – this is a new (experimental) flag that allows libcurl on Windows, built to use OpenSSL to use the Windows native CA store when verifying server certificates. See CURLOPT_SSL_OPTIONS. This option is marked experimental as we didn’t decide in time exactly how this new ability should relate to the existing CA store path options, so if you have opinions on this you know we’re interested!

CURLOPT-BLOBs – a new series of certificate related options have been added to libcurl. They all take blobs as arguments, which are basically just a memory area with a given size. These new options add the ability to provide certificates to libcurl entirely in memory without using files. See for example CURLOPT_SSLCERT_BLOB .

CURLOPT_PROXY_ISSUERCERT – turns out we were missing the proxy version of CURLOPT_ISSUERCERT so this completed the set. The proxy version is used for HTTPS-proxy connections.

--retry-all-errors is the new blunt tool of retries. It tells curl to retry the transfer for all and any error that might occur. For the cases where just --retry isn’t enough and you know it should work and retrying can get it through.

Interesting bug-fixes

This is yet another release with over a hundred and thirty different bug-fixes. Of course all of them have their own little story to tell but I need to filter a bit to be able to do this blog post. Here are my collected favorites, in no particular order…

Bug-fixed happy eyeballs – turns out the happy eyeballs algorithm for doing parallel dual-stack connections (also for QUIC) still had some glitches…

– turns out the happy eyeballs algorithm for doing parallel dual-stack connections (also for QUIC) still had some glitches… Curl_addrinfo: use one malloc instead of three – another little optimize memory allocation step. When we allocate memory for DNS cache entries and more, we now allocate the full struct in a single larger allocation instead of the previous three separate smaller ones. Another little cleanup.

– another little optimize memory allocation step. When we allocate memory for DNS cache entries and more, we now allocate the full struct in a single larger allocation instead of the previous three separate smaller ones. Another little cleanup. options-in-versions – this is a new document shipped with curl, listing exactly which curl version added each command line option that exists today. Should help everyone who wants their curl-using scripts to work on their uncle’s ancient setup.

– this is a new document shipped with curl, listing exactly which curl version added each command line option that exists today. Should help everyone who wants their curl-using scripts to work on their uncle’s ancient setup. dynbuf – we introduced a new internal generic dynamic buffer functions to cake care of dynamic buffers, growing and shrinking them. We basically simplified and reduced the number of different implementations into a single one with better checks and stricter controls. The internal API is documented.

– we introduced a new internal generic dynamic buffer functions to cake care of dynamic buffers, growing and shrinking them. We basically simplified and reduced the number of different implementations into a single one with better checks and stricter controls. The internal API is documented. on macOS avoid DNS-over-HTTPS when given a numerical IP address – this bug made for example FTP using DoH fail on macOS. The reason this is macOS-specific is that it is the only OS on which we call the name resolving functions even for numerical-only addresses.

– this bug made for example FTP using DoH fail on macOS. The reason this is macOS-specific is that it is the only OS on which we call the name resolving functions even for numerical-only addresses. http2: keep trying to send pending frames after req.upload_done – HTTP/2 turned 5 years old in May 2020 but we can still find new bugs. This one was a regression that broke uploads in some conditions.

– HTTP/2 turned 5 years old in May 2020 but we can still find new bugs. This one was a regression that broke uploads in some conditions. qlog support – for the HTTP/3 cowboys out there. This makes curl generate QUIC related logs in the directory specified with the environment variable QLOGDIR.

OpenSSL: have CURLOPT_CRLFILE imply CURLSSLOPT_NO_PARTIALCHAIN – another regression that had broken CURLOPT_CRLFILE. Two steps forward, one step back.

– another regression that had broken CURLOPT_CRLFILE. Two steps forward, one step back. openssl: set FLAG_TRUSTED_FIRST unconditionally – with this flag set unconditionally curl works around the issue with OpenSSL versions before 1.1.0 when it would have problems if there are duplicate trust chains and one of the chains has an expired cert. The AddTrust issue.

– with this flag set unconditionally curl works around the issue with OpenSSL versions before 1.1.0 when it would have problems if there are duplicate trust chains and one of the chains has an expired cert. The AddTrust issue. fix expected length of SOCKS5 reply – my recent SOCKS overhaul and improvements brought this regression with SOCKS5 authentication.

– my recent SOCKS overhaul and improvements brought this regression with SOCKS5 authentication. detect connection close during SOCKS handshake – the same previous overhaul also apparently made the SOCKS handshake logic not correctly detect closed connection, which could lead to busy-looping and using 100% CPU for a while…

– the same previous overhaul also apparently made the SOCKS handshake logic not correctly detect closed connection, which could lead to busy-looping and using 100% CPU for a while… add https-proxy support to the test suite – Finally it happened. And a few new test cases for it was also then subsequently provided.

– Finally it happened. And a few new test cases for it was also then subsequently provided. close connection after excess data has been read – a very simple change that begged the question why we didn’t do it before! If a server provides more data than what it originally told it was gonna deliver, the connection is one marked for closure and won’t be re-used. Such a re-use would usually just fail miserably anyway.

– a very simple change that begged the question why we didn’t do it before! If a server provides more data than what it originally told it was gonna deliver, the connection is one marked for closure and won’t be re-used. Such a re-use would usually just fail miserably anyway. accept “any length” credentials for proxy auth – we had some old limits of 256 byte name and password for proxy authentication lingering for no reason – and yes a user ran into the limit. This limit is now gone and was raised to… 8MB per input string.

– we had some old limits of 256 byte name and password for proxy authentication lingering for no reason – and yes a user ran into the limit. This limit is now gone and was raised to… 8MB per input string. allocate the download buffer at transfer start– just more clever way to allocate (and free) the download buffers, to only have them around when they’re actually needed and not longer. Helps reducing the amount of run-time memory curl needs and uses.

accept “::” as a valid IPv6 address – the URL parser was a tad bit too strict…

– the URL parser was a tad bit too strict… add SSLKEYLOGFILE support for wolfSSL – SSLKEYLOGFILE is a lovely tool to inspect curl’s TLS traffic. Now also available when built with wolfSSL.

– SSLKEYLOGFILE is a lovely tool to inspect curl’s TLS traffic. Now also available when built with wolfSSL. enable NTLM support with wolfSSL – yeps, as simple as that. If you build curl with wolfSSL you can now play with NTLM and SMB!

– yeps, as simple as that. If you build curl with wolfSSL you can now play with NTLM and SMB! move HTTP header storage to Curl_easy from connectdata – another one of those HTTP/2 related problems that surprised me still was lingering. Storing request-related data in the connection-oriented struct is a bad idea as this caused a race condition which could lead to outgoing requests with mixed up headers from another request over the same connection.

– another one of those HTTP/2 related problems that surprised me still was lingering. Storing request-related data in the connection-oriented struct is a bad idea as this caused a race condition which could lead to outgoing requests with mixed up headers from another request over the same connection. CODE_REVIEW: how to do code reviews in curl – thanks to us adding this document, we could tick off the final box and we are now at gold level…

– thanks to us adding this document, we could tick off the final box and we are now at gold level… leave the HTTP method untouched in the set.* struct – when libcurl was told to follow a HTTP redirect and the response code would tell libcurl to change that the method, that new method would be set in the easy handle in a way so that if the handle was re-used at that point, the updated and not the original method would be used – contrary to documentation and how libcurl otherwise works.

– when libcurl was told to follow a HTTP redirect and the response code would tell libcurl to change that the method, that new method would be set in the easy handle in a way so that if the handle was re-used at that point, the updated and not the original method would be used – contrary to documentation and how libcurl otherwise works. treat literal IPv6 addresses with zone IDs as a host name – the curl tool could mistake a given numerical IPv6 address with a “zone id” containing a dash as a “glob” and return an error instead…

Coming up

There are more changes coming and some PR are already pending waiting for the feature window to open. Next release is likely to become version 7.72.0 and have some new features. Stay tuned!