curl 7.74.0 with HSTS

Welcome to another curl release, 56 days since the previous one.

Numbers

the 196th release

1 change

56 days (total: 8,301)

107 bug fixes (total: 6,569)

167 commits (total: 26,484)

0 new public libcurl function (total: 85)

6 new curl_easy_setopt() option (total: 284)

1 new curl command line option (total: 235)

46 contributors, 22 new (total: 2,292)

22 authors, 8 new (total: 843)

3 security fixes (total: 98)

1,600 USD paid in Bug Bounties (total: 4,400 USD)

Security

This time around we have no less than three vulnerabilities fixed and as shown above we’ve paid 1,600 USD in reward money this time, out of which the reporter of the CVE-2020-8286 issue got the new record amount 900 USD. The second one didn’t get any reward simply because it was not claimed. In this single release we doubled the number of vulnerabilities we’ve published this year!

The six announced CVEs during 2020 still means this has been a better year than each of the six previous years (2014-2019) and we have to go all the way back to 2013 to find a year with fewer CVEs reported.

I’m very happy and proud that we as an small independent open source project can reward these skilled security researchers like this. Much thanks to our generous sponsors of course.

CVE-2020-8284: trusting FTP PASV responses

When curl performs a passive FTP transfer, it first tries the EPSV command and if that is not supported, it falls back to using PASV. Passive mode is what curl uses by default.

A server response to a PASV command includes the (IPv4) address and port number for the client to connect back to in order to perform the actual data transfer.

This is how the FTP protocol is designed to work.

A malicious server can use the PASV response to trick curl into connecting back to a given IP address and port, and this way potentially make curl extract information about services that are otherwise private and not disclosed, for example doing port scanning and service banner extractions.

If curl operates on a URL provided by a user (which by all means is an unwise setup), a user can exploit that and pass in a URL to a malicious FTP server instance without needing any server breach to perform the attack.

There’s no really good solution or fix to this, as this is how FTP works, but starting in curl 7.74.0, curl will default to ignoring the IP address in the PASV response and instead just use the address it already uses for the control connection. In other words, we will enable the CURLOPT_FTP_SKIP_PASV_IP option by default! This will cause problems for some rare use cases (which then have to disable this), but we still think it’s worth doing.

CVE-2020-8285: FTP wildcard stack overflow

libcurl offers a wildcard matching functionality, which allows a callback (set with CURLOPT_CHUNK_BGN_FUNCTION ) to return information back to libcurl on how to handle a specific entry in a directory when libcurl iterates over a list of all available entries.

When this callback returns CURL_CHUNK_BGN_FUNC_SKIP, to tell libcurl to not deal with that file, the internal function in libcurl then calls itself recursively to handle the next directory entry.

If there’s a sufficient amount of file entries and if the callback returns “skip” enough number of times, libcurl runs out of stack space. The exact amount will of course vary with platforms, compilers and other environmental factors.

The content of the remote directory is not kept on the stack, so it seems hard for the attacker to control exactly what data that overwrites the stack – however it remains a Denial-Of-Service vector as a malicious user who controls a server that a libcurl-using application works with under these premises can trigger a crash.

CVE-2020-8286: Inferior OCSP verification

libcurl offers “OCSP stapling” via the CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYSTATUS option. When set, libcurl verifies the OCSP response that a server responds with as part of the TLS handshake. It then aborts the TLS negotiation if something is wrong with the response. The same feature can be enabled with --cert-status using the curl tool.

As part of the OCSP response verification, a client should verify that the response is indeed set out for the correct certificate. This step was not performed by libcurl when built or told to use OpenSSL as TLS backend.

This flaw would allow an attacker, who perhaps could have breached a TLS server, to provide a fraudulent OCSP response that would appear fine, instead of the real one. Like if the original certificate actually has been revoked.

Change

There’s really only one “change” this time, and it is an experimental one which means you need to enable it explicitly in the build to get to try it out. We discourage people from using this in production until we no longer consider it experimental but we will of course appreciate feedback on it and help to perfect it.

The change in this release introduces no less than 6 new easy setopts for the library and one command line option: support HTTP Strict-Transport-Security, also known as HSTS. This is a system for HTTPS hosts to tell clients to attempt to contact them over insecure methods (ie clear text HTTP).

One entry-point to the libcurl options for HSTS is the CURLOPT_HSTS_CTRL man page.

Bug-fixes

Yet another release with over one hundred bug-fixes accounted for. I’ve selected a few interesting ones that I decided to highlight below.

enable alt-svc in the build by default

We landed the code and support for alt-svc: headers in early 2019 marked as “experimental”. We feel the time has come for this little baby to grow up and step out into the real world so we removed the labeling and we made sure the support is enabled by default in builds (you can still disable it if you want).

8 cmake fixes bring cmake closer to autotools level

In curl 7.73.0 we removed the “scary warning” from the cmake build that warned users that the cmake build setup might be inferior. The goal was to get more people to use it, and then by extension help out to fix it. The trick might have worked and we’ve gotten several improvements to the cmake build in this cycle. More over, we’ve gotten a whole slew of new bug reports on it as well so now we have a list of known cmake issues in the KNOWN_BUGS document, ready for interested contributors to dig into!

configure now uses pkg-config to find openSSL when cross-compiling

Just one of those tiny weird things. At some point in the past someone had trouble building OpenSSL cross-compiled when pkg-config was used so it got disabled. I don’t recall the details. This time someone had the reversed problem so now the configure script was fixed again to properly use pkg-config even when cross-compiling…

curl.se is the new home

You know it.

curl: only warn not fail, if not finding the home dir

The curl tool attempts to find the user’s home dir, the user who invokes the command, in order to look for some files there. For example the .curlrc file. More importantly, when doing SSH related protocol it is somewhat important to find the file ~/.ssh/known_hosts . So important that the tool would abort if not found. Still, a command line can still work without that during various circumstances and in particular if -k is used so bailing out like that was nothing but wrong…

curl_easy_escape: limit output string length to 3 * max input

In general, libcurl enforces an internal string length limit that prevents any string to grow larger than 8MB. This is done to prevent mistakes or abuse. Due a mistake, the string length limit was enforced wrongly in the curl_easy_escape function which could make the limit a third of the intended size: 2.67 MB.

only set USE_RESOLVE_ON_IPS for Apple’s native resolver use

This define is set internally when the resolver function is used even when a plain IP address is given. On macOS for example, the resolver functions are used to do some conversions and thus this is necessary, while for other resolver libraries we avoid the resolver call when we can convert the IP number to binary internally more effectively.

By a mistake we had enabled this “call getaddrinfo() anyway”-logic even when curl was built to use c-ares on macOS.

fix memory leaks in GnuTLS backend

We used two functions to extract information from the server certificate that didn’t properly free the memory after use. We’ve filed subsequent bug reports in the GnuTLS project asking them to make the required steps much clearer in their documentation so that perhaps other projects can avoid the same mistake going forward.

libssh2: fix transport over HTTPS proxy

SFTP file transfers didn’t work correctly since previous fixes obviously weren’t thorough enough. This fix has been confirmed fine in use.

make curl –retry work for HTTP 408 responses too

Again. We made the --retry logic work for 408 once before, but for some inexplicable reasons the support for that was accidentally dropped when we introduced parallel transfer support in curl. Regression fixed!

use OPENSSL_init_ssl() with >= 1.1.0

Initializing the OpenSSL library the correct way is a task that sounds easy but always been a source for problems and misunderstandings and it has never been properly documented. It is a long and boring story that has been going on for a very long time. This time, we add yet another chapter to this novel when we start using this function call when OpenSSL 1.1.0 or later (or BoringSSL) is used in the build. Hopefully, this is one of the last chapters in this book.

“scheme-less URLs” not longer accept blank port number

curl operates on “URLs”, but as a special shortcut it also supports URLs without the scheme. For example just a plain host name. Such input isn’t at all by any standards an actual URL or URI; curl was made to handle such input to mimic how browsers work. curl “guesses” what scheme the given name is meant to have, and for most names it will go with HTTP.

Further, a URL can provide a specific port number using a colon and a port number following the host name, like “ hostname:80 ” and the path then follows the port number: “ hostname:80/path “. To complicate matters, the port number can be blank, and the path can start with more than one slash: “ hostname://path “.

curl’s logic that determines if a given input string has a scheme present checks the first 40 bytes of the string for a :// sequence and if that is deemed not present, curl determines that this is a scheme-less host name.

This means [39-letter string]:// as input is treated as a URL with a scheme and a scheme that curl doesn’t know about and therefore is rejected as an input, while [40-letter string]:// is considered a host name with a blank port number field and a path that starts with double slash!

In 7.74.0 we remove that potentially confusing difference. If the URL is determined to not have a scheme, it will not be accepted if it also has a blank port number!