cURL and libcurl

curl user survey 2019 analysis

The annual curl user survey 2019 ran for 14 days and ended a while ago. I’ve spent a good deal of time summing up the data, making graphs, tables and creating a document out of what I’ve learned.

Some quick insights:

  • HTTPS is now the most used protocol
  • Linux is the most used platform
  • Most of the users (who answered) are in Europe
  • Windows 10 grows as the dominant Windows version used for curl
  • 55% of users use HTTP/2 while 4.1% of users use HTTP/0.9

For all this and much much more. See the full report.

  1. Too late now, but one free-form question I’d like to see is “Which free-form answers from previous surveys did you like/dislike” 🙂

