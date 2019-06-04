The annual curl user survey 2019 ran for 14 days and ended a while ago. I’ve spent a good deal of time summing up the data, making graphs, tables and creating a document out of what I’ve learned.
Some quick insights:
- HTTPS is now the most used protocol
- Linux is the most used platform
- Most of the users (who answered) are in Europe
- Windows 10 grows as the dominant Windows version used for curl
- 55% of users use HTTP/2 while 4.1% of users use HTTP/0.9
For all this and much much more. See the full report.
One thought on “curl user survey 2019 analysis”
Too late now, but one free-form question I’d like to see is “Which free-form answers from previous surveys did you like/dislike” 🙂