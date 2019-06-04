curl user survey 2019 analysis

The annual curl user survey 2019 ran for 14 days and ended a while ago. I’ve spent a good deal of time summing up the data, making graphs, tables and creating a document out of what I’ve learned.

Some quick insights:

HTTPS is now the most used protocol

Linux is the most used platform

Most of the users (who answered) are in Europe

Windows 10 grows as the dominant Windows version used for curl

55% of users use HTTP/2 while 4.1% of users use HTTP/0.9

For all this and much much more. See the full report.