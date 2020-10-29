Everything curl in Chinese

The other day we celebrated everything curl turning 5 years old, and not too long after that I got myself this printed copy of the Chinese translation in my hands!

This version of the book is available for sale on Amazon and the translation was done by the publisher.

The book’s full contents are available on github and you can read the English version online on ec.haxx.se.

If you would be interested in starting a translation of the book into another language, let me know and I’ll help you get started. Currently the English version consists of 72,798 words so it’s by no means an easy feat to translate! My other two other smaller books, http2 explained and HTTP/3 explained have been translated into twelve(!) and ten languages this way (and there might be more languages coming!).

A collection of printed works authored by yours truly!

Inside the Chinese version – yes I can understand some headlines!

Unfortunately I don’t read Chinese so I can’t tell you hos good the translation is!