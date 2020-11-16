I lost my twitter account

This story is still developing.

At 00:42 in the early morning of November 16, I received an email saying that “someone” logged into my twitter account @bagder from a new device. The email said it was done from Stockholm, Sweden and it was “Chrome on Windows”. (I live Stockholm)

I didn’t do it. I don’t normally use Windows and I typically don’t run Chrome. I didn’t react immediately on the email however, as I was debugging curl code at the moment it arrived. Just a few moments later I was forcibly logged out from my twitter sessions (using tweetdeck in my Firefox on Linux and on my phone).

Whoa! What was that? I tried to login again in the browser tab, but Twitter claimed my password was invalid. Huh? Did I perhaps have the wrong password? I selected “restore my password” and then learned that Twitter doesn’t even know about my email anymore (in spite of having emailed me on it just minutes ago).

At 00:50 I reported the issue to Twitter. At 00:51 I replied to their confirmation email and provided them with additional information, such as my phone number I have (had?) associated with my account.

I’ve since followed up with two additional emails to Twitter with further details about this but I have yet to hear something from them. I cannot access my account.

I hope to update this post soon again.

Credits

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay