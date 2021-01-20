The online version of the curl book “everything curl” has been moved to the address shown in the title:

everything.curl.dev

This, after I did a very unscientific and highly self-selective poll on twitter on January 18 2020

The old name (which you can see what the least selected in the poll) will now redirect to the new host name and so will everything.curl.se .

curl.dev

I am the owner of this domain since a little while back but we haven’t yet figured out what to do with the domain – this is the first use of curl.dev for real content.

If you have ideas of how we can improve curl’s web presence with this domain, please let me know! I do not want to move the official curl web site again from its new home at curl.se, that’s not what I would call a productive idea.