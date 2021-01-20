bye bye svn.haxx.se

It isn’t actually going away. It’s just been thrown over the fence to the Apache project and Subversion itself to host and maintain going forward.

Mail archive

When the Subversion project started in the early year 2000, I was there. I joined the project and participated in the early days of its development as I really believed in creating an “improved CVS” and I thought I could contribute to it.

While I was involved with the project, I noticed the lack of a decent mailing list archive for the discussions and set one up under the name svn.haxx.se as a service for myself and for the entire community. I had the server and the means to do it, so why not?

After some years I drifted away from the project. It was doing excellently and I was never any significant contributor. Then git and some of the other distributed version control systems came along and in my mind they truly showed the world how version control should be done…

The mailing list archive however I left, and I had even added more subversion related lists to it over time. It kept chugging along without me having to do much. Mails flew in, got archived and were made available for the world to search for and link to. Today it has over 390,000 emails archived from over twenty years of rather active open source development on multiple mailing lists. It is fascinating that no less than 46 persons have written more than a thousand emails each on those lists during these two decades.

Transition complete

The physical machine that runs the website is going to be shut down and taken out of service soon, and instead of just shutting down this service I’ve worked with the good people in the Subversion project and the hosting of that site and archive has now been taken over by the Apache project instead. It is no longer running on my machine. If you discover any issues with it, you need to talk to them.

Today, January 20 2021, I updated the DNS to instead have the host name svn.haxx.se point to Apache’s web server. I believe the plan is to keep the site as an archive of past emails and not add any new emails to it as of now.

I’m out

I hereby sign off my twenty years of service as an svn email archive janitor. It was a pleasure to serve you.