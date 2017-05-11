The curl user survey 2017

The annual survey for curl and libcurl users is open. The 2017 edition has some minor edits since last year but is mostly the same set of questions used before. To help us detect changes and trends over time.

If you use curl or libcurl, in any way, shape or form, please consider spending a few minutes of your precious time on this. Your input helps us understand where we are and in which direction we should go next.

Fill in the form!

The poll is open fourteen days from Friday May 12th until midnight (CEST) May 26th 2017. All data we collect is non-personal and anonymous.

To get some idea of what sort of information we extract and collect from the results, have a look at the analysis of last year’s survey.