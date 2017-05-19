curl: 5000 stars

The curl project has been hosted on github since March 2010, and we just now surpassed 5000 stars. A star on github of course being a completely meaningless measurement for anything. But it does show that at least 5000 individuals have visited the page and shown appreciation this low impact way.

5000 is not a lot compared to the really popular projects.

On August 12, 2014 I celebrated us passing 1000 stars with a beer. Hopefully it won’t be another seven years until I can get my 10000 stars beer!