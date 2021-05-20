Collected quotes and snippets from people publicly sneezing off or belittling what curl is, explaining how easy it would be to make a replacement in no time with no effort or generally not being very helpful.
These are statements made seriously. For all I know, they were not ironic. If you find others to add here, please let me know!
Listen. I’ve been young too once and I’ve probably thought similar things myself in the past. But there’s a huge difference between thinking and saying. Quotes included here are mentioned for our collective amusement.
I can do it in less than a 100 lines
[source]
I can do it in a three day weekend
(The yellow marking in the picture was added by me.)
[source]
No reason to be written in C
Maybe not exactly in the same category as the two ones above, but still a significant “I know this” vibe:
[source]
We sold a curl exploit
Some people deliberately decides to play for the other team.
[source]
This isn’t a big deal
It’s easy to say things on Twitter…
This tweet was removed by its author after I and others replied to it so I cannot link it. The name has been blurred on purpose because of this.
16 thoughts on ““I could rewrite curl””
I guess you could do that in a weekend if You redefine weekend 😛
Just get rid of weeks, turning everything into a weekend – problem solved!
(insert one of the many quotes about critics here).
I would be interested in your take on what was the most time-consuming aspect of developing curl. Was it portability issues, working around bugs in the OS, dealing with broken web server HTTP implementations, or the increasingly baroque nature of HTTP?
Fazal: that’s a really hard question to answer, given how much time and effort I’ve spent on this by now and the fact that I’ve never measured time spent. I mean, accumulated over time I’ve removed almost as much code as I’ve added. I’ve fixed numerous things that later was fixed again and my original fix or code was totally overwritten and forgotten. Doing Internet protocols to interop can be very tedious and no protocol is easy or without complexity when scaled up to everyone on the globe.
The most time consuming thing of making curl has been to maintain stability, behavior and performance over two decades. 🙂
So…can we get a dedicated page for this and call it “Daniel’s Grill and chill”?
I’m sorry that you have to hear this non-sense. THANKS for curl!
When will cURL get interactive support for sending and receiving WebSocket messages?
Oh, thank you! Finally, random people from the internet who you definitely you can trust make real judgements for your work and made honest and truthful calculations.
I’m not sure that I ever can remember all existing command line options for the curl. Rewrite it? Nah, it is too complex to imagine what is hidden in 27k commits.
hahahahahaha
I am sure they could “write” curl in a weekend
By Monday they will realise how limited and buggy their rewrite is, throw it away and just write an arrogant blog post “what I learned from rewriting CURL in a weekend”
Point them to https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=27220136 and save your breath!
Thank you for CURL. I’ve used it for half my life. As a web developer/programmer, without it perhaps my life would have been different, that’s my reality.
The worst part of their “thinking” is how many services they’ll be relying on that use CURL under the hood without them realising.
Cheers
Daniel, but why bother? Serious developers know the value and effort of curl. Why bother with these offhand and self-aggrandizing remarks from others?
Senthil: because I think it’s fun and because they are used as references in lots of my day to day communications so its good to have a canonical source to point to.
Psh. Let anyone one of them try. If they could do it in a weekend, let them write it and post it and wait for the issue reports to roll in. Oh, and they don’t get to use any libraries that do the heavy lifting. They need to handle HTTP/HTTP2/FTP/SMTP/etc… with cookie support, multiple protocol versions, redirects…. all without any security problems.
I’d bet not a single person would actually even attempt it yet alone deliver on something.
I can do it in one line and two weekends:
import requests, sys; print(requests.get(sys.argv[1]).text)
Those comments say more about the commentators than about Curl and the effort that went into it.
With Gemini protocol it’s definitely possible to rewrite a client in few days.
With HTTP, the length of the specification makes it impossible.