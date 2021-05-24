The curl user survey 2021

For the eighth consecutive year we run the annual curl user survey again in 2021. The form just went up and I would love to have you spend 10 minutes of your busy life to tell us how you think curl works, what doesn’t work and what we should do next.

We have no tracking on the website and we have no metrics or usage measurements of the curl tool or the libcurl library. The only proper way we have left to learn how users and people in general think of us and how curl works, is to ask. So this is what we do, and we limit the asking to once per year.

You can also view this from your own “selfish” angle: this is a way for you to submit your input, your opinions and we will listen.

The survey will be up two weeks during which I hope to get as many people as possible to respond. If you have friends you know use curl or libcurl, please have them help us out too!

Take the survey

Yes really, please take the survey!

Bonus: see the extensive analysis of the 2020 user survey. There’s a lot of user feedback to learn from it.