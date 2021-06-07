Bye bye metalink in curl

In 2012 I wrote a blog post titled curling the metalink, describing how we added support for metalink to curl.

Today, we remove that support again. This is a very drastic move, and I feel obliged to explain it so here it goes! curl 7.78.0 will ship without metalink support.

Metalink problems

There were several issues found that combined led us to this move.

Security problems

We’ve found several security problems and issues involving the metalink support in curl. The issues are not detailed here because they’ve not been made public yet.

When working on these issues, it become apparent to the curl security team that several of the problems are due to the system design, metalink library API and what the metalink RFC says. They are very hard to fix on the curl side only.

Unusual use pattern

Metalink usage with curl was only very briefly documented and was not following the “normal” curl usage pattern in several ways, making it surprising and non-intuitive which could lead to further security issues.

libmetalink is abandoned

The metalink library libmetalink was last updated 6 years ago and wasn’t very actively maintained the years before that either. An unmaintained library means there’s a security problem waiting to happen. This is probably reason enough.

XML is heavy

Metalink requires an XML parsing library, which is complex code (even the smaller alternatives) and to this day often gets security updates.

Not used much

Metalink is not a widely used curl feature. In the 2020 curl user survey, only 1.4% of the responders said that they’d are using it. In the just closed 2021 survey that number shrunk to 1.2%. Searching the web also show very few traces of it being used, even with other tools.

The torrent format and associated technology clearly won for downloading large files from multiple sources in parallel.

Violating a basic principle

This change unfortunately breaks command lines that uses --metalink . This move goes directly against one of our basic principles as it doesn’t maintain behavior with previous versions. We’re very sorry about this but we don’t see a way out of this pickle that also takes care of user’s security – which is another basic principle of ours. We think the security concern trumps the other concerns.

Possible to bring back?

The list above contains reasons for the removal. At least some of them can be addressed given enough efforts and work put into it. If someone is willing to do the necessary investment, I think we could entertain the possibility that support can be brought back in a future. I just don’t think it is very probable.

Credits

Image by Ron Porter from Pixabay