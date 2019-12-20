My 28 talks of 2019

CS3 Sthlm 2019

In 2019 I did more public speaking than I’ve ever than before in a single year: 28 public appearances. More than 4,500 persons have seen my presentations live at both huge events (like 1,200 in the audience at FOSDEM 2019) but also some very small and up-close occasions. Many thousands more have also seen video recordings of some of the talks – my most viewed youtube talk of 2019 has been seen over 58,000 times. Do I need to say that it was about HTTP/3, a topic that was my most common one to talk about through-out the year? I suspect the desire to listen and learn more about that protocol version is far from saturated out there…

Cities

Nordic APIs Summit 2019

During the year I’ve done presentations in

Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Mainz, Prague, Stockholm and Umeå.

I’ve did many in Stockholm, two in Copenhagen.

Countries

Castor Software Days 2019

Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Spain and Sweden.

Most of my talks were held in Sweden. I did one streamed from my home office!

Topics

JAX 2019

14 of these talks had a title that included “HTTP/3” (example)

9 talks had “curl” in the title (one of them also had HTTP/3 in it) (example)

4 talks involved DNS-over-HTTPS (example)

2 talks were about writing secure code (example)

Talks in 2020

FOSDEM 2019

There will be talks by me in 2020 as well as the planning . Probably just a little bit fewer of them!

Invite me?

Sure, please invite me and I will consider it. I’ve written down some suggestions on how to do this the best way.

At GOTO10 early 2019

(The top image is from Fullstackfest 2019)