talking curl on changelog again

We have almost a tradition now, me and the duo Jerod and Adam of the Changelog podcast. We talk curl and related stuff every three years. Back in 2015 we started out in episode 153 and we did the second one in episode 299 in 2018.

Time flies and now we’re in 2021 and we did again “meet up” virtually and talked curl and related stuff for a while. curl is now 23 years old and I still run the project, a few things have changed since the last curl episode and I asked my twitter friends for what they wanted to know and I think we managed to get a whole bunch of such topics into the mix.

So, here’s the 2021 edition of Daniel on the Changelog podcast: episode 436.

The Changelog 436: Curl is a full-time job (and turns 23) – Listen on Changelog.com

Anyone want to bet if we’ll do it again in 2024?