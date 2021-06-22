On the GitHub ReadMe podcast

On May 17, I joined the Kathy and Brian, the hosts of the GitHub ReadMe podcast on a video meeting from my home and we had a chat. Mostly about my work on curl. Today the episode “aired”.

“curl: 25 years and 200 releases later”

You find it here. Also: Spotify. Apple podcasts. RSS feed.

curl is one of the most widely used software component in the world. It is over twenty years old and I am the founder and I still work as lead developer and head honcho. It works!

We talked about how I got into computers and open source in general. How curl started and about how it works to drive such a project, do releases and how to work on it as a full-time job. I am far from alone in this project – I’m just the captain of this ship with a large about of contributors onboard!

Photographs

As a part of the promotion for this episode, I was photographed by a professional outside of my house and nearby on a very lovely summer’s evening. In a southern suburb of Stockholm, Sweden. So, not only does the GitHub material feature not previously seen images of me, since I’ve been given the photos I can now use them for various things going forward. Like for when I do presentations and organizers ask for photos etc.

Photos of Daniel

The photos I’ve used most commonly up until this point are the ones a professional photographer took of me when I spoke at the Velocity conference in New York in 2015. Of course I’m eternally young, but for some reason those past six years are visible on me…

Podcasts

I’ve participated in some podcasts before. If my count is correct, this is the 19th time. See the whole list.

Credits

The new set of photos of me were shot by Evia Photos. One of them is used on the top of this page.