20,000 github stars

In September 2018 I celebrated 10,000 stars, up from 5,000 back in May 2017. We made 1,000 stars on August 12, 2014.

Today I’m cheering for the 20,000 stars curl has received on GitHub.

It is worth repeating that this is just a number without any particular meaning or importance. It just means 20,000 GitHub users clicked the star symbol for the curl project over at curl/curl.

At exactly 08:15:23 UTC today we reached this milestone. Checked with a curl command line like this:

$ curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/curl/curl | jq '.stargazers_count' 20000

(By the time I get around to finalize this post, the count has already gone up to 20087…)

To celebrate this occasion, I decided I was worth a beer and this time I went with a hand-written note. The beer was a Swedish hazy IPA called Amazing Haze from the brewery Stigbergets. One of my current favorites.

Photos from previous GitHub-star celebrations :